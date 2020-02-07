|
|
John Thomas (Tom) Ammons
Knoxville - There will be a Memorial Service for John Thomas (Tom) Ammons held at 11:00 AM on February 15, 2020 at Berry Highland West Chapel 9913 Sherrill Blvd Knoxville, TN. The Rev. Don Acton will officiate. Following the service there will be a Military Honors interment at Glenwood Cemetery 7212 Central Ave Pike Powell, TN. Military Honors provided by Volunteer State Honor Guard. The casket will be transported by One Last Ride in a glass hearse pulled by a Harley Davidson trike. The procession to the cemetery will be led by the Patriot Guard Riders of Knoxville and surrounding areas. Pallbearers are Gary Litton, Jerry Campbell, Bobby Green, Don Smith, John Ammons, Brian Ammons, Parker Ammons and Seth Ammons. Honorary Pallbearers are David Brice, Jarrett Brice, Bill McCameron and members of the Vietnam Veterans of America Capt. Bill Robinson Chapter 1078. It was Tom's express wish that, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made to the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1078 P.O. Box 50054 Knoxville, TN 37950 or donations to VVA may be placed in the box available at the Memorial Service.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020