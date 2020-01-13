Services
John Thomas Hanley

John Thomas Hanley

Knoxville - John Thomas (Tommy) Hanley, Sr. age 71 of Ball Road in the Karns Community. Born in Roane County, Tennessee on March 7, 1948, passed away Sunday, January 12, 2020 at Parkwest Medical Center. Preceded in death by father James H. Hanley, Sr, mother Nell Raby Hanley Scalf, granddaughter Kaitlyn Loveday, brothers James (Jimmy) Hanley, Jerry Hanley. Member and Deacon of New Victory Baptist Church W. Baxter Ave, attended Rule High School, retired from Joe Neubert Collision 5th Ave. Former Vice President of Karns (Summer Knights Cruisers Classic Cars." Survived by wife of 53 years Carolyn (Bo) Scarbrough Hanley, daughter Renee Hanley Loveday, sons John (Tom) Hanley, Jr., Steven (Lynda) Hanley and Ryan Hanley, grandchildren: Kristyn Loveday, Kailyn Loveday, Allen Hiatt and Amber Long, great-grandchildren: Ayla Johnson, Elijah and Brayleigh Hiatt, special great-granddaughters Ashlynn and Jaiden Hiatt, special sister-in-law Shirley King, brother Don Hanley of Oak Ridge, sisters Pat (Dave) Dowdy of Knoxville and Peggy Wooliver of Straw Plains. The family will receive friends from 5:00 - 7:00 PM Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel, followed by a service at 7:00 PM, Rev. Russell Sharp and Rev. Ray Scarbrough officiating. Family and friends will meet at 10:45 AM Friday, January 17, 2020 at Piney Grove Baptist Church Cemetery for an 11:00 AM graveside service. Pallbearers: Denford King, Allen Hiatt, Kristyn Loveday, Jeff Lundguist, Jerry Ridings, and Chris Ridings. In lieu of flowers donations may be made on behalf of John T. Hanley, Sr. to New Victory Baptist Church or Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City. Online condolences may be left at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 13 to Jan. 15, 2020
