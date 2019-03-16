Services
Cooke-Campbell Mortuary
220 Highway 61 East
Maynardville, TN 37807
865-992-5456
Calling hours
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Cooke-Campbell Mortuary
220 Highway 61 East
Maynardville, TN 37807
View Map
Memorial service
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
4:00 PM
Cooke-Campbell Mortuary
220 Highway 61 East
Maynardville, TN 37807
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Keck
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Thomas Keck

Obituary Condolences Flowers

John Thomas Keck Obituary
John Thomas Keck

Corryton, TN

John Thomas Keck-age 27 of Corryton passed away Tuesday evening, March 12, 2019 at his home. Preceded in death by mother, Regina Ann Keck.

Survivors: father, Carl Johnny Keck, Corryton; sisters, Emily Keck of Maynardville; Hannah Gillespie of Lebanon, TN; brothers, Justin Keck of Nashville; Aaron Anderson of Huntland, TN; grandmother, Linda and Rodney O'Brien of Blaine; uncle, David Kitts of Halls. Several nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends.

The family will receive friends 2-4 P.M. Sunday, March 17, 2019 with memorial service to follow at 4 P.M. Sunday, Cooke-Campbell Mortuary Chapel, Rev. Dwayne Kitts officiating. Arrangements by Cooke-Campbell Mortuary, Maynardville.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now