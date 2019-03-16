|
John Thomas Keck
Corryton, TN
John Thomas Keck-age 27 of Corryton passed away Tuesday evening, March 12, 2019 at his home. Preceded in death by mother, Regina Ann Keck.
Survivors: father, Carl Johnny Keck, Corryton; sisters, Emily Keck of Maynardville; Hannah Gillespie of Lebanon, TN; brothers, Justin Keck of Nashville; Aaron Anderson of Huntland, TN; grandmother, Linda and Rodney O'Brien of Blaine; uncle, David Kitts of Halls. Several nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends.
The family will receive friends 2-4 P.M. Sunday, March 17, 2019 with memorial service to follow at 4 P.M. Sunday, Cooke-Campbell Mortuary Chapel, Rev. Dwayne Kitts officiating. Arrangements by Cooke-Campbell Mortuary, Maynardville.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 16, 2019