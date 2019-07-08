|
|
John Tumblin
Knoxville - Dr. John David Tumblin, Knoxville/Fountain City/Sevierville Optometrist for more than 64 year's passed away on Saturday July 6, 2019 at the age of 88. He was born in Fountain City, May 18, 1931 to Earl and Gladys Tumblin and proudly served in the U.S. Army as 1st Lieutenant from 1955 to 1958. John was educated in Tennessee Public Schools, the University of Tennessee and attained the degree of Doctor of Optometry at Southern College of Optometry. John came to Knoxville in 1958 and began his first Optometric practice in Knoxville in the Hamilton National Bank Building on Gay Street. John's Optometric practice expanded to Sevierville, later in practice with his brother, Jim, in Fountain City at the Historic Fountainhead building and finally, the Sanders Lane office. John was president of the Knoxville Breakfast Optimist Club and an active member of the Laurel Church of Christ. John's love for the profession of Optometry led him to serve at the local, state, and national levels. He served as President of the East Tennessee Optometric Society, President of the Tennessee State Optometric Association, and in 1987 was President of the American Optometric Association. He was nominated for National Optometrist of the Year in 1988. John held more than a dozen offices in the SOA AOA and during his tenure he led state optometrists to pass legislation permitting expanded therapeutic pharmaceutical use by optometrists which was later adopted nationally. In addition, he ensured that continuing education for dispensing was maintained throughout the profession. John served on the board of the Southern College of Optometry for more than 10 years. He is survived by wife, Billie Burnside Tumblin; children, Michael David (Gerri), John "Mark" (Cindy), and daughter, Leslie. He has eight grandchildren; Amanda, Josh, Austin, Luke, Jesse, Cody, Darlene and DeOnte, one great granddaughter, Quincy and two brothers, Jim and Richard Tumblin of Fountain City. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Remote Area Medical, 2200 Stock Creek Blvd. Rockford, TN 37853, (865)579-1530, [email protected] Family will receive friends 10am -12pm on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home with service to follow at 12pm in the chapel. Family will have a private burial immediately after.
Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home 2300 W. Adair Dr. Knoxville, TN 37918 (865)689-8888. www.berrylynnhurst.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from July 8 to July 9, 2019