John Underwood
Harrison - John Carroll Underwood, age 91 of Harrison, passed away early Thursday morning, November 5, 2020 at his home. He was born March 22, 1929 in Knoxville, TN, son of the late M.H. Underwood and Elizabeth (Stinnett) Underwood. He was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Ruth Pearl (Perryman) Underwood.
John was a resident of Knoxville, then lived in Chattanooga from 1969 - 1986, in Spring City from 1986 - 2004 and Harrison since 2004. John served his country with the US Navy. He retired from Container Corp. of America Chattanooga where he was a manager.
He is survived by his son, Steve (Susan) Underwood of Chattanooga; his daughter, Delores (Dave) Simpson of Springville, AL; grandchild, John A. Underwood of Knoxville; brother, Mitchell Underwood of Rockwood; stepbrothers, David Conner and James Conner and stepsister, Sandra Conner Walker all of Maryville.
Graveside funeral services for John will be held Monday, November 9, 2020 at 3:00 p.m.
at Highland Memorial Park Cemetery in Knoxville with Rev. John Fields officiating.
The family is being cared for by the Vanderwall Funeral Home in Dayton, TN.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
in John's name.