1/1
John Underwood
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Underwood

Harrison - John Carroll Underwood, age 91 of Harrison, passed away early Thursday morning, November 5, 2020 at his home. He was born March 22, 1929 in Knoxville, TN, son of the late M.H. Underwood and Elizabeth (Stinnett) Underwood. He was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Ruth Pearl (Perryman) Underwood.

John was a resident of Knoxville, then lived in Chattanooga from 1969 - 1986, in Spring City from 1986 - 2004 and Harrison since 2004. John served his country with the US Navy. He retired from Container Corp. of America Chattanooga where he was a manager.

He is survived by his son, Steve (Susan) Underwood of Chattanooga; his daughter, Delores (Dave) Simpson of Springville, AL; grandchild, John A. Underwood of Knoxville; brother, Mitchell Underwood of Rockwood; stepbrothers, David Conner and James Conner and stepsister, Sandra Conner Walker all of Maryville.

Graveside funeral services for John will be held Monday, November 9, 2020 at 3:00 p.m.

at Highland Memorial Park Cemetery in Knoxville with Rev. John Fields officiating.

Please share your memories of John on his online guest register at www.vanderwallfh.com.

The family is being cared for by the Vanderwall Funeral Home in Dayton, TN.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in John's name.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Highland Memorial Park Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Vanderwall Funeral Home
Hwy 27 At Hwy 60
Dayton, TN 37321
(423) 775-2662
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Vanderwall Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved