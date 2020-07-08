1/2
John Verlin Byers
John Verlin Byers

In Memory of John Verlin Byers 7/11/1961-2/20/2020

John 'Verlin' Byers Jr, 58 of Knoxville, TN left his earthly body on February 20, 2020. He is now rejoicing with the Lord in his Heavenly body.

Verlin was was greeted in Heaven by his father John Verlin Byers, Sr.,Sisters Carolyn Sue Treece and Rhonda Teaster Williams. Brothers Danny Ray Brown and John David Brown.

He leaves behind his 91 year old mother Louise Windham, sister Mary Lou Arwood (Bo), 2 children, many nieces, nephews and his best friend JB Huskey.

Verlin loved being in his garage and working on cars. For the last 22 years he lived with his mother and they were devoted to helping each other with day to day responsibilities. His family and friends want to wish him a happy heavenly birthday. We miss and love you very much.




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jul. 8 to Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

