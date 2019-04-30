|
John Voris Williams, Sr.
Chattanooga, TN
John Voris Williams, Sr., originally from Chattanooga, passed away April 26, at the age of 80. He was the fifth of six children born to Stephen Allen Williams, Jr., and Gladys Nave Williams. Mr. Williams graduated from Chattanooga High School in 1957, attended the University of Chattanooga and then joined the United States Army. He retired as a 1st Lieutenant in 1961 after an injury parachuting in Laos. He married his high school sweetheart, Patricia Ann Humphries, on December 16, 1961, and reenrolled at UC. He was president of Williams and Voris Lumber Company and had a decades-long career in commercial credit management, working with affiliates of the National Association of Credit Management in Chattanooga, Atlanta, Knoxville, Nashville and Birmingham. In retirement he owned a bookstore, Doggone Books, in Irondale, Alabama, for more than a decade.
Family was the most important part of Mr. Williams' life. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Patricia; son, John Voris Williams, Jr.; daughter, Leanne Williams Knox (Bob); grandson, Brendan Allen Scribner; granddaughters, Amanda Knox Barber (Michael), and Kelly Knox Gales (Bryan); sister, Gladys "Bitsy" Williams; four nephews and three nieces and their children and grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by a niece, a nephew, a great nephew and his beloved dog, Oakley, on April 17.
Visitation for family and friends will be from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at the Hamilton Funeral Home on Tuesday, April 30. 2019.
Graveside services will be conducted at Chattanooga National Cemetery in Chattanooga at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 1, 2019.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to ,
Arrangements are by Hamilton Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 4506 Hixson Pike, Hixson, (423) 531-3975.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 30, 2019