John W. Dukes
Maryville, TN
John W Dukes of Maryville passed away Friday, March 15, 2019. He is preceded in death by wife Jo Dukes; parents Robert & Vina Mae; brother Larry "Bud" (Sue); and sister Nancy. He is survived by daughters Anita Craig of Ooltewah; Lori Nelson (Bryan) of Sweetwater and son Spencer of Nashville; grandchildren Jason (Jessica) Cooper of Maryville and Hillary Cooper of Indianapolis; 6 great-grandchildren; several nieces & nephews; and Dr. Bob Dukes, Rock Dukes and Susan Pilkay with whom he had a special bond.
The family will receive friends Monday, March 18, 5:00-6:00 PM at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel. A service will follow at 6:00 PM with Pastor John Holland officiating. Interment will be held at Fort Sumter Cemetery Tuesday, March 19, 2019. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Dementia Society of America. Online condolences can be expressed at www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2019