John W. Fasse was born in Detroit, Michigan on November 1, 1930 to John S. & Eleanor B. Fasse. He graduated from St. Joseph Christian Brothers High School then spent four years in the Seminary before graduating from the University of Detroit with a Bachelor of Arts degree and a Teaching Certificate.
John taught 42 years for the Diocese of Detroit where he was well-liked by staff and students. He also worked for 14 years at a boys camp on Lake Huron in Michigan. He retired to Tellico Village near Knoxville, TN.
John was an active member of the Catholic Alumni Club of Detroit, the Solo Club, and the Kiwanis Club. He loved movies, musicals, stage plays, and concerts. In addition, he enjoyed traveling to Florida and Northern Michigan, attending Teacher's conventions, gardening, playing tennis, and spending time with his dog.
John is survived by brother Ronald Fasse, sisters Janet Kleczynski and Sharon (Lawrence) Maloney, and seven nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 10-11 a.m. Thursday, June 6th at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church in Lenoir City. A funeral mass will follow at 11 a.m. with Father Ray Powell officiating. Interment will be in Michigan. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street in Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 4, 2019