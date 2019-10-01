|
John W. Nipper
Knoxville - John Wallace Nipper, age 95, of South Knoxville, passed away peacefully at his home on September 30, 2019. John was a 1942 graduate of Young High School and attended the University of Tennessee prior to his military service. He served from 1942 to 1944 as a 2nd Lieutenant with the 371st Fighter Group and flew the P47D Thunderbolt in the European Theatre. He was an active member of Mount Olive Baptist Church and was a member of the King's Sunday School Class. John was owner and operator of Kitchen Planning, Inc. for twenty-six years. Preceded in death by wife of 66 years, Bonnie Johnson Nipper; son Brent Nipper; parents John N. Nipper and Carrie Hurst Davis Nipper; sister Joanna Cates. He is survived by his children Maree (Ed) Smith, Mark (Gloria) Nipper, and William Nipper; 10 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and brother Thomas W. Nipper; several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends 5:30-7:00 pm, Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at Mount Olive Baptist Church, 2500 Maryville Pike, Knoxville, TN 37920 with a Celebration of Life Service to follow at 7:00 pm. Family and friends will meet at Woodlawn Cemetery at 10:00 am, Wednesday, October 2, 2019 for a graveside service. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Mount Olive Baptist Church.
Arrangements by Berry Funeral Home, 3704 Chapman Highway, Knoxville, TN 37920 www.berryfuneralhome.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2019