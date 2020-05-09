|
John Walker
Knoxville - John T Walker died peacefully on May 8th, 2020. He was a Veteran of The Navy serving in World War 2. He was a lifetime member of the Sheetmetal Workers Union and the Democratic Party. JT was born in Meigs County, TN, the second of 12 children. He had many wonderful stories from his life none more wonderful than how he met his wife of 72 years, Frankie. JT and Frankie met in Oak Ridge where he worked for the Y12 plant and she was a schoolteacher. JT was an avid fisherman, outdoorsman and gardener. He is survived by wife Frankie, daughter's in-law Dr. Mary Nelle Osborne, and Lana Walker, granddaughters, Ashley Walker Pennell and spouse Jamie and Brooke Walker, sisters Carolyn and Berniece and brother Mack as well as many nephews and nieces and great-grandchildren. JT is preceded in death by his sons David and Robert 'Bob' Walker. A graveside memorial service will be held at Berry Highland West Cemetery on Monday, May 11 at 1:00 pm with visitation starting at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers the family asks you honor his memory through a donation to the Great Smoky Mountain National Park Legacy Fund. Condolences may be shared at www.berryhighlandwest.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 9 to May 10, 2020