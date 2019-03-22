|
John Wayne Mase
Knoxville, TN
John Wayne Mase, 76, of Knoxville passed away at his home Tuesday, March 19, 2019. Wayne was a retired Sergeant with Knoxville Police Department with 27 years of service, then went on to work seven years for the United States Marshal Office. He was a member of FOP Lodge 002.
Preceded in death by his
parents John William and Velva Mase, brother Gene Mase, and son Rodney Mase. Survivors include son Brian Mase (Becky), daughters Lisa Jones (Gary), Linda Montgomery, grandchildren Jeremy, Wendy, Holly, Josh, Shane, Alex, and Aron, and several great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to any of Wayne's favorite charities: Young Williams 3201 Division St, Knoxville, TN 37919, ASPCA www.aspca.org and KARM, 418 N. Broadway, Knoxville, TN, 37917, RAM 2200 Stock Creek Blvd, Rockford, TN, 37853.
There will be a gathering of friends Sunday, March 24, 2019 from 4-6pm at Berry Highland Memorial, 5315 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, Tennessee, 37919. Friends may leave their thoughts and memories at www.berryhighlandmemorial.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2019