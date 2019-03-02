Services
John Ford
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Funeral
Following Services
Entombment
Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019
3:00 PM
Berry Highland West.
John Wesley Ford (JW) age 81 of Mascot, TN, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, February 27, 2019. He was a member of Three Points Baptist Church. He retired from Gray Hodges Corp after 40 years of service. Preceded in death by his wife of 47 years, Rachel Ford. Mr. Ford is survived by daughter and son-in-law, Karen and Gary Alexander; grandchildren, Bradley Alexander, Christopher Alexander; great grandchildren, Lynzey Alexander, Emma Alexander, Little Chris Alexander, and Jessie Eshcelbacher. Sister. Lona Ray; nephew Billy Ford and several friends and extended family members. The family will receive friends Saturday March 2, 2019 from 4 to 6 pm at Berry Highland West, 9913 Sherrill Boulevard, Knoxville, TN 37932. Funeral will follow with Rev. Ruben Wilson officiating. Entombment will be Sunday at 3 pm at Berry Highland West. Condolences may be offered online at www.BerryHighlandWest.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 2, 2019
