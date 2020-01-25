Services
More Obituaries for John Morgan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Wesley Morgan Sr.

John Wesley Morgan Sr. Obituary
John Wesley Morgan, Sr.

Knoxville - John Wesley Morgan, Sr., age 85 of Knoxville, passed away on Friday, January 24, 2020. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Barbara Sue. He is survived by his daughter and 2 sons, Karen Greer, John Wesley Morgan, Jr. and Thomas Morgan, Sr. and their families. The family will receive friends from 5-7:00 pm Monday, January 27, 2020 at ROSE MORTUARY BROADWAY CHAPEL. Private graveside service will be held Tuesday, January 28, 2020 with Rev. Dr. Alan Smith officiating. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 25 to Jan. 27, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -