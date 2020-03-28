Services
John Wesley (Jack) Rozzell

Knoxville - John Wesley (Jack) Rozzell, 70, of Knoxville, was freed from illness and welcomed by our Lord on March 25, 2020. He is preceded in death by father Jack Rozzell and brother Mike Rozzell. Jack is survived by mother Sarah Rozzell Mapes, daughter Kelly (John) Ospina, son Wesley (Katie) Rozzell, grandsons Ben and Gavin, sister Patricia (Wallace) Gillespie, sister in law Cherrill Rozzell, and nephews Clark (Falen) Gillespie, Declan, and Brock Gillespie. Due to current events, a memorial service will be held at a future date. Memorials may be made to the ALS Association Tennessee Chapter, p.o. box 40244 Nashville,TN 37204.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020
