John Wesley Sherman
Kodak - John Wesley Sherman age 88 of Kodak passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 23, 2020. He was born February 17, 1932 in Carlisle, PA. After graduating from Ebensburg, PA High School, he was drafted into the Army and was stationed in Austria. He returned to Pennsylvania to attend Penn State for a year before joining the Air Force during the post Korean era, stationed at Chaumont Air force Base in France. After this tour he returned to the states and worked for several companies in the emerging computer field, ultimately retiring with Honeywell in Maryland in 1994. Upon retiring, he moved to Kodak and pursued various hobbies including the restoration of a vintage convertible. He was a deacon and member of Lyons Creek Baptist Church since his retirement. John was preceded in death by his mother and father, Oscar and Rosella Sherman and sister, Constance (Ray) Siren. He is survived by wife of 64 years. Mary Evelyn Sherman (of Kodak, TN); sons, Ron Sherman (of Oak Ridge, TN) and Dale (Debbie) Sherman (of Lewisville, TX) and grandson, Ryan Mayes (of Knoxville, TN). The family will receive friends Thursday May 28, 2020 from 11-1 p.m. at McCarty Evergreen Funeral Home. Service will follow at 1 p.m. with Rev. Mark Williams officiating. Private interment in East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lyons Creek Baptist Church, Straw Plains or to the Salvation Army. Condolences may be offered at www.mccartyevergreen.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 25 to May 27, 2020