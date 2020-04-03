|
|
John Wesley Shope
Knoxville - On Thursday, March 26, 2020, John Wesley Shope, loving husband, proud father, son, and brother passed away suddenly at the age of 37 years.
John was a brave man dedicated to his family and his country, both of which, he served with distinction. More than anything, John loved his family. He took great joy guiding his family on hikes along the Appalachian trail in the Great Smoky Mountains. He was constantly planning and attentively organizing family vacations in a cabin in the mountains or beach house oceanside. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Knoxville and found himself closest to Jesus when he was out among God's creation. He found peace working in the soil, growing and bringing things to life. John meticulously crafted a beautiful saltwater aquarium delicately balancing an entire ecosystem. He found great pride and comfort training his beloved dog, Mako the Malinois. John spent many hours playing and coaching his youngest daughter in the sport of basketball. Alongside adoration for his family, love of the outdoors and creation, was his love for Vol Nation. As a very young boy he fell in love with the Vol's, passionately following University of Tennessee Football and Basketball. He had a breadth of knowledge about football and basketball history and you could find him avidly listening to the Tony Basilio Show every chance it was on. He would call in and loudly share his opinion. John always had an opinion!
John was raised in Seymour and became an all-star athlete starting early on in his youth with boxing, basketball and baseball and then becoming an all-star quarterback for Seymour High School. John shared a 13-1 record, the best record in school history, which he attributed to his close bond and relationship with his teammates who were also his best friends. He earned Tennessee Sports Writers Association All-State Honors in 2000, 1st Team All-State, 1st Team All-Conference and many other accolades.
John proudly served as a SGT in Operation Iraqi Freedom, OIF 2007-2009 with the 25th Infantry Division, 2nd Brigade 1-14. He was honored with many awards during his deployment:Iraq Campaign medal, Global War on Terrorism medal, Nation Defense Service medal, and Army Good Conduct Medal.
Before deployment and while on the island of Oahu, John met and married his wife and best friend. He moved his family back to East Tennessee to be closest to his family during his extended deployment to Iraq. After his military service, he completed his Bachelor's degree and M.B.A from the University of Tennessee.
John will forever be lovingly remembered by his wife and best friend, Fawn Shope, and their precious children, Morgan Shope, Ethan Shope and Makyla Knauf, his proud parents Steve and Pat Shope, and sister Natalie Roe and her daughter Evelyn Roe, and his brother Miles and his son, Liam Shope, and well-loved by GG, aunts, uncles and many cousins.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Zeb and Nora Shope and Bob Miles.
A memorial service with Honor Guard will be held at a later date at East TN State Veterans Cemetary. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to John Shope Memorial Educational Trust at Citizens National Bank CNBTN.com or Random Acts of Flowers: https//raf.givingfuel.com/knoxville-general-donation
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020