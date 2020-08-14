John Wesley Testerman
Knoxville - John Wesley Testerman, 90, from Knoxville, TN, died peacefully from complications from COVID and dementia at Parkwest Hospital on August 13,2020. He was preceded in death by his parents Benjamin Harrison and Lucille Hanley Testerman. He was one of 5 Testerman boys, four of whom preceded him in death, Benjamin Harrison Jr., Daniel Hanley, Kyle Copenhaver, and Bryan Edward. He is also preceded in death by his son, John Wesley Testerman Jr.
John dearly loved and was passionate about living in Knoxville, TN. He was a lifelong member of Second Presbyterian Church and a former member of the session.
He graduated from Knoxville High School, 1948 and the University of TN, 1952 where he served as vice president of SAE fraternity. He married Leslie Mae Hammer in 1952. Stationed in Korea during the Korean War, he returned to attend the University of TN Law School and earned his JD degree.
His career path led him to real estate development and construction. In 1960 he purchased the old Van Gilder School, using the bricks to build the first Highland Terrace apartments. He continued to build apartments and develop subdivisions with over 5000 homes from North Knoxville to Farragut over the next 60 years. He and his brother, Bryan, worked together developing some of the most beautiful subdivisions in Knoxville and later building Willow Creek Golf Course. He was active in the Association of Realtors, previously serving as president. He was fair and just, respecting his employees, as they respected him. John was a man of many interests in addition to his work. He was a member of Cherokee Country Club. He enjoyed boats, car restoration (especially his time with Bobby Alloway at his Hot Rod shop), miniature electronic trains, flying airplanes while developing friendships along the way. He loved spending his weekends at his home on the lake with his children and grandchildren.
He leaves behind his loving wife Leslie of 68 years, daughters, Hanley Roach (Bill) and Dr. Chris Testerman (Daniel Read). Grandchildren Brittney Griffith (Patrick), Bill Roach Jr. (Abby), Leslie Roach, Wes Roach (Sarah), John Read (Mary Claire), Rick Read and Madison Read. Great grandchildren Celia, Davis, Charlotte Griffith, and Sage Roach, nieces and nephews and cousin Dr. Milum Testerman of Kingsport, TN. The family sends special thanks to care givers Jim Ogle, Vickie Welch and Fred Reagan with whom John enjoyed spending time. Private graveside services will be at Highland Memorial Cemetery due to COVID-19 restrictions. The guest book may be signed in person at Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel or online at www.rosemortuary.com
. Memorials may be sent to Second Presbyterian Church missions program at 2829 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919 or the charity of your choice
.