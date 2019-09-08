|
John Whitten Coleman
Knoxville - Pastor Jack Coleman passed into the presence of the Lord peacefully in his sleep at his home in Knoxville, Tennessee on Sunday, August 25, 2019 at the age of 86. He was the beloved husband of Jean for 65 years and the father of Kathy Wood, Debbie Smith and John Walton Coleman.
John Whitten Coleman (Jack) was born on May 31, 1933 in Lewisburg, West Virginia to William and Ethel Coleman and spent his childhood in a loving home with brothers Bill and Jimmy and sister, Mary. His early life was filled with adventures in southern West Virginia with his large extended family. Jack wrote two novels, "The Witness in the Window" and "Remembering Redbank," which are loosely based on his childhood experiences.
Jack attended Lewisburg High School, Greenbrier Military School and West Virginia University before enlisting in the United States Army where he served three years in military intelligence. On December 30, 1953, Jack married Jean Walton and they lived in a small Bavarian town near Munich, Germany where Jack was posted. Their daughter Kathy was born while they were abroad.
Jack accepted a civilian position at the National Security Agency in Maryland and was employed by NSA for twenty years. They purchased a home in Laurel, Maryland, and Debbie and John were added to the family. In 1964 Jack was transferred on special assignment with NSA to Melbourne, Australia and the family had the wonderful experience of living in Australia for almost four years.
In May of 1973 Jack received Jesus Christ as his Savior and began his new adventure of serving the Lord. Jack and Jean opened their home for a prayer and praise gathering and over the next five years over 1000 people gave their lives to Jesus. In 1980 they founded The Tabernacle Christian Center, a non-denominational church in Laurel and pastored the large congregation for twenty years. Jack's passion was preaching, teaching and raising up disciples for the Lord. Hundreds refer to Pastor Jack as their spiritual father. The Tabernacle became known around the world as an International Christian Center and their international leadership conferences attracted delegates from many nations. These relationships opened the door to invitations for the Colemans to teach and speak internationally.
After retiring from The Tabernacle, Jack and Jean moved to Knoxville, Tennessee in 2000 and became active members of Park West Church of God. They expanded their work in international missions and preached the gospel in over 40 nations on six continents. Jack's heart was uniquely joined to the people of India, Niger and Peru.
Pastor Jack loved Jesus and loved people. His greatest joy in life was being with Jean and his family. This special godly man will be greatly missed by his children Kathy Wood, Debbie Smith and John Coleman, along with their spouses: Charley Wood, Zach Smith and Susan Coleman. Jack has six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He also leaves behind his sister Mary Scarborough and brother Jim Coleman. His older brother Bill is deceased. He will also be missed by countless spiritual children and friends around the world.
The family will gather to celebrate Jack's life later this fall.
Arrangements by Cremation Options, Inc. (865)6WE-CARE (693-2273) www.cremationoptionsinc.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Sept. 8, 2019