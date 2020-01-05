|
John William Grissom
Corryton - GRISSOM, JOHN WILLIAM from Corryton, TN passed on January 4, 2020. John was born on August 22, 1930 to the union of Ralph Henry Grissom, Sr. and Pearl Littleton Grissom. He was a graduate of Knoxville High School class of 1950 and attended the University of Tennessee. John was a 3rd Class Petty Officer in the United States Navy during the Korean Conflict stationed aboard the USS Renville in Osaka, Japan. Upon his discharge from the Navy, he entered the plumbers and steamfitters apprenticeship program and worked at several government facilities until his retirement. He was a proud union member of Local #102. John was also a member of Emerald Avenue United Methodist Church.
John is preceded in death by his parents, his sisters and brothers-in-law, Mary and Lloyd Rogers, Vivian and John Linkous, Jo Ann and Herb Thomas, Betty and John Hensley, Doris and Carl Webber, brothers and sisters-in-law, Ralph and Lucille Grissom, Paul and Helen Grissom, sister, Barbara Green, and brother, Dan Grissom.
John is survived by his wife of 67 years, Thelma "Cookie" Grissom, children, Jannice and Sam Clark, Elaine and Butch Hurst, and granddaughter, Lindsey Clark. He is also survived by his sister and brother-in-law, Margaret and Earl Lee and sister-in-law, Margaret Grissom.
Heartfelt thanks to John's sisters-in-law Dianna Dishman, Kathy Wise, and Sherry Samples for embracing him as a brother, to his nieces and nephews for providing him true joy by taking the time to visit, share recollections, and laugh with him, and to Alicia Wise and Kathy Jones for providing invaluable assistance. Grateful appreciation to Amedisys Hospice, caregivers Pam, Tonya, Amanda, and JoAnn, and Department of Labor representatives Sharon, Scarlet, and Tammara for loving, compassionate care. Special recognition to Dr. William Burkhart and staff for being the hands, hearts, voices, and faces of superb medical care for many years.
Please join us to celebrate the long, wonderful life John lived by attending the receiving of friends on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel from 11a.m. to 1 p.m. and graveside services with full military honors at 2 p.m. at Eastview Memorial Gardens 1320 Andrew Johnson Highway, Strawberry Plains, TN 37871. Reverend Jim Bailes and Reverend Dennis Loy officiating. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Volunteer State Veterans Honor Guard, P.O. Box 22122, Knoxville, TN 37933. An online obituary may be viewed and condolences made at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2020