Services
Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel
1421 N. Broadway
Knoxville, TN 37917
(865) 523-2121
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
St. Albert the Great Catholic Church
7200 Brickey Lane
Knoxville, TN
Memorial Mass
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
6:00 PM
St. Albert the Great Catholic Church
7200 Brickey Lane
Knoxville, TN
Johnathan Reed Binkley Obituary
Knoxville - Johnathan Reed Binkley, age 35, of Knoxville, TN passed away on Saturday, July 27, 2019. He was of the Catholic Faith. He was preceded in death by his sister, Ashley Brewer; grandparents: Tom and Kitty Bentley, Hugh and Katherine Binkley; great aunt Bea Reed. He is survived by his parents Ann Ledford, (Pat Ledford, Step-father) and Pat Binkley; brothers Joe Binkley (Melissa Binkley), Justin Plumlee and Dustin Plumlee; sister Destiny Brewer; cousins: Jason Holt (Morgan), Lauren Cook (Ken), Joshua Bentley, Jeremy Bentley (SaraBeth) Ryan Bentley (Rachel), Kimberly Theiss (Corey), Seth, Bradley, Sophia, Addilyn, Sawyer, Hadley, Payden, and Delilah; aunts: Jean Holt, Amy Bentley; uncles: Tommy Bentley (Tammy), Mark Bentley (Kelly), Mica Bentley; special friends: Lynn Oravitz (Jim), Matt Oravitz and Chase Daniels; special teacher Kim Harrison. The family will receive friends from 4:00 pm until 6:00 pm Thursday, August 1, 2019, at St. Albert the Great Catholic Church 7200 Brickey Lane, Knoxville, TN. A Memorial Mass will follow at 6:00 pm, with Father Chris Michelson and Monsignor Bill Gahagan Officiating. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from July 30 to July 31, 2019
