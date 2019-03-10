Services
Unity Mortuary
1425 McCalla Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37915
(865) 637-8811
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Canaan Baptist Church
Celebration of Life
Following Services
Johnetta Whitmire, age 69, of Knoxville, passed away to her eternal home on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at her home. She was a secretary at the University of Tennessee Police Department.

She is preceded in death by her parents, John and Dora Lee Smith; and siblings, Pauletta and Samuel. She leaves behind her loving husband, Conley Whitmire; loving daughters: Mia Conwell and Nichole Beasley; and a host of grandchildren, other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 from 11 AM to 12 PM at Canaan Baptist Church, with the Celebration of Life Service to follow with Rev. Gene Thomas officiating and Dr. Harold Middlebrook as eulogist.

Arrangements made with integrity by Unity Mortuary. Mrs. Whitmire's guestbook can be signed on-line at www.unitymortuary.com and www.legacy.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 10, 2019
