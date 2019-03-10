|
Johnetta D. Whitmire
Knoxville, TN
Johnetta Whitmire, age 69, of Knoxville, passed away to her eternal home on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at her home. She was a secretary at the University of Tennessee Police Department.
She is preceded in death by her parents, John and Dora Lee Smith; and siblings, Pauletta and Samuel. She leaves behind her loving husband, Conley Whitmire; loving daughters: Mia Conwell and Nichole Beasley; and a host of grandchildren, other relatives and friends.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 from 11 AM to 12 PM at Canaan Baptist Church, with the Celebration of Life Service to follow with Rev. Gene Thomas officiating and Dr. Harold Middlebrook as eulogist.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 10, 2019