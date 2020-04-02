|
|
Johnita Harris Henderson
was born on October 27,1953 at the Oak Ridge Hospital. She passed peacefully at Park West Hospital and joined her Lord on Friday March 27, 2020 at the age of 66 years old.
At an early age Johnita united with Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church but continued her religious experience with Mt. Sinai Baptist Church in Clinton and remained a faithful member until her health begin to fail.
She attended the Oak Ridge School System graduating from Oak Ridge High School 1971. She was employed at Oak Ridge Hospital / Methodist Medical Center for many years as a dietician. She was loved by all that she came in contact with.
She loved flowers and would always say give me my flowers so that I can smell the fragrance while I live.
Johnita was proceeded in death by her parents Johnnie and Sarah Elizabeth Harris, son Edward (Chief) Henderson. Jr. and a very close friend in Janice Kaye Young Scott.
She leaves to cherish her memories son Jermaine Henderson, Sr., brothers Joseph (Julia) Harris of Oak Ridge., William James (Tina) Harris of Atlanta, Georgia, grandsons Jermaine Antoine Henderson and Caden Andy Henderson Oak Ridge, granddaughters Kaylie Wagner, Clinton, Jasmine and Jada Parsons, Harriman. A host of cousins and friends too numerous to name, special friends Shirley Slater, Alisha Thomas, Jacquetta Brinson, Joy Billingsley and Betty Stewart.
Ms. Henderson will lie in repose at Mt. Sinai Baptist Church 419 Jarnigan Rd Clinton, TN on Sat April 4, 2020 from 12-2pm with a private graveside service to follow.
Arrangements made with integrity by Unity Mortuary, Knoxville TN.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2020