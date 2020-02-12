Services
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
(865) 986-8013
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
2:00 PM
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Pleasant Hill Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Johnnie Roach
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Johnnie Bill Roach


1945 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Johnnie Bill Roach Obituary
Johnnie Bill Roach

Lenoir City - Johnnie Bill Roach, age 75 of Lenoir City passed away Tuesday, February 11, 2020. Johnnie, also known as "Pop" was a longtime employee of Farragut Ditching. He was also an expert mechanic. When he was able, Pops loved to go camping and fishing. He was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Roach; daughter, Kathy Jo Roach; parents, Walter and Grace Roach, several brothers and sisters. Survived by his children, Peggy Fields (Frank Staten), John Boy Roach, Wayne Kilby (Barbara), Jerry Lee Roach (Rayola), Walter Jay Roach (Amanda); grandchildren: Justin Fields, Shannon Fields, Desiree Fields, Johnny Fields, Catherine Fields, Riley Davis and Summer Kilby; brother and sister-in-law, Harrison and Vickie Roach; sister and brother-in-law, Thelma Jean and Russ Spath; many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, February 15th and also on Sunday from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday in the Click Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Johnny Walker will officiate. Burial will follow on Sunday in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Johnnie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -