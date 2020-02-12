|
|
Johnnie Bill Roach
Lenoir City - Johnnie Bill Roach, age 75 of Lenoir City passed away Tuesday, February 11, 2020. Johnnie, also known as "Pop" was a longtime employee of Farragut Ditching. He was also an expert mechanic. When he was able, Pops loved to go camping and fishing. He was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Roach; daughter, Kathy Jo Roach; parents, Walter and Grace Roach, several brothers and sisters. Survived by his children, Peggy Fields (Frank Staten), John Boy Roach, Wayne Kilby (Barbara), Jerry Lee Roach (Rayola), Walter Jay Roach (Amanda); grandchildren: Justin Fields, Shannon Fields, Desiree Fields, Johnny Fields, Catherine Fields, Riley Davis and Summer Kilby; brother and sister-in-law, Harrison and Vickie Roach; sister and brother-in-law, Thelma Jean and Russ Spath; many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, February 15th and also on Sunday from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday in the Click Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Johnny Walker will officiate. Burial will follow on Sunday in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020