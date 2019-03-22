Services
Johnnie Duane Baker

Johnnie Duane Baker Obituary
Johnnie Duane Baker

Powell, TN

Johnnie Duane Baker - age 50 of Powell, passed away Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at Fort Sanders Hospital in Knoxville. Duane was a lifelong member of New Hope Missionary Baptist Church on Tipton Lane. He was employed by Four Seasons Landscaping.

He is preceded in death by his father, Johnnie Ray Baker; grandparents, John and Dorothy Baker and Troy and Fannie Presley. Duane is survived by his son, Jonathan Baker; daughters, Taylor Scarbrough and Michelle Flatford; his devoted mother, Brenda Baker; sisters, Tammy Radcliff and Pamela (Eric) Brantley; granddaughters, Adriana Kelley, Sophia Baker and Charlotte Mincey; grandson, Jackson Mincey; and a host of nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends Friday, March 22, 2019 from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. in the Trinity Funeral Home Chapel. The service will follow with Reverend Gary Neely officiating. Trinity Funeral Home, LLC, Maynardville, has the honor to serve the family of Duane Baker. 865-992-5002 www.trinityfuneralhome.net
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 22, 2019
