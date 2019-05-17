|
|
Johnnie Faye Newman McClure
Sevierville, TN
Johnnie Faye Newman McClure, age 77 of Sevierville, passed away Wednesday, May 15, 2019. She was a member of First Baptist Church, Pigeon Forge, former Board Member of Sevier County Electric System and longtime board member of the Sevierville Housing Authority. For the past 47 years Johnnie Faye had worked with the Ogle family at Five Oaks Oil Company and as General Manager of Oak Tree Lodge. She was a founding member of the Sevierville Hospitality Association, member of the Eastern Star and was named Sevierville's Citizen of the Year in 2013. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, camping and planting her flower gardens.
She was preceded in death by her parents John and Wanda (McFalls) Newman; uncle Alfred "Unkie" Newman and wife Jean; brother-in-law Fred McClure. Survivors include her Husband: John N. McClure; daughter: Tonya McCroskey Keener and Kevin Townsend; son and daughter-in-law: Travis L. and Cynthia McCroskey; step-son Kevin McClure and wife Megan; step-daughter Kerrie Sellars; Grandchildren: Caleb and Wil Keener, Spencer (Courtney), Shelby, and Sylas McCroskey; step-grandchildren Sydney and Morgan McClure and Dalton Sellars; sisters-in-law Earlene Teaster, Betty Blazier and Jean McClure; brother-in-law Bill McClure and wife Barbara; special friends Diana Farmer and Elida Gaylor and her Oak Tree Lodge family. The family would like to extend a special "thank you" to Heather and U.T. Hospice and Johnnie Faye's caregivers Lucy Yodice, Gay Maples, Amber Windsor, Elaine Whitley, Sandy Rollins, Doris Sellars, Kim Forrest, JoAnn Franklin, Ailcy Collins, Kathy Maples and Charlotte Turner. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Pat Summitt Alzheimer's Foundation, 520 W. Summit Hill Drive, Suite 1101, Knoxville, TN 37902, Sevier County Food Ministry, P.O. Box 6042, Sevierville, TN 37864 or Mountain Hope Good Shepard Clinic, 312 Prince Street, Sevierville, TN 37862. The family will receive friends 1-3:30 PM Sunday with funeral service following at 4 PM in the West Chapel of Atchley Funeral Home with Dr. Marvin Cameron officiating and eulogy delivered by David Ogle. Interment 10 AM Monday in Shiloh Cemetery with Pastor Toby Shedd officiating. Pallbearers will be Caleb and Wil Keener, Spencer and Sylas McCroskey, Dalton Sellars, Bobby Wilhoite and J.J. Norwood. Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 17 to May 19, 2019