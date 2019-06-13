|
Johnnie Johnson
Knoxville - Johnson, Johnnie Gail, born January 24, 1940, went to heaven on Tuesday, June 11, 2019. Preceded in death by husband, Jack Johnson; son, Jacky; mother and father, Emmitt and Helen Parsons; sister, Alice and brother, Lonnie. Johnnie was privileged to teach and love dozens of small children through her Play and Learn Pre-School in Fountain City, TN. She is survived by her daughters, Vicki (Gary Ray), Faith, Hope (Ronnie) and Charity (Aaron); grandchildren, Luke (Taryn), Sara (Daniel), Abi (Matt), Alexandria, Houston, and Ariel; great-grandchildren, Marley, Emma, and Josie; and sister Sherrie. The family will receive friends from 6-7:00 pm Friday, June 14, 2019 at ROSE MORTUARY BROADWAY CHAPEL. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 7:00 pm with Rev. David Clapp and Rev. Kent Williams officiating. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully request that donations be made to the , 1900 Richmond Road, Lexington, KY 40502-1204. Online obituary may be viewed and condolences extended at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from June 13 to June 14, 2019