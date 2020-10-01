Johnnie L O'Mary
Maynardville - Johnnie L. O'Mary - age 88 of Maynardville passed away Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at his home. He was a US Army veteran and attended Nave Hill Baptist Church.
He is preceded in death by wife, Loretha O'Mary; daughter, Shirley Henderson; parents, Mamie Lois Loveday and James Orvil O'Mary; brothers, Joe O'Mary and Roy O'Mary; and son-in-law, Glen Yadon. Johnnie is survived by his children, Gail (Wayne) Mynatt, Dereck (Alicia) O'Mary and Trisha Yadon; grandchildren, Jeff (Marcie) Yadon, Joey (Shelia) Yadon, Shaun O'Mary, Ben O'Mary, Glen Allen (Melissa) Yadon, Shawnna (Glenn) Burkhart, Alicia (Dustin) Johnson, Wesley O'Mary, Kelsey O'Mary and Jeremy (Allison) Mynatt; a host of great and great-great grandchildren; brothers, Charlie O'Mary and Hugh O'Mary; sisters, Ruth McCoig and Betty Sue; and many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends Friday, October 2, 2020 from 5:30 - 7:30 p.m. in the Trinity Funeral Home Chapel. The funeral will follow with Reverend Jimmy Davidson officiating and music by Alder Springs Choir. Family and friends will meet Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 8:45 a.m. to go in procession to Taylor Grove Baptist Church for a 10:00 a.m. interment. Trinity Funeral Home, LLC, Maynardville, has the honor to serve the family of Johnnie O'Mary. 865-992-5002 www.trinityfuneralhome.net