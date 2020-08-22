Johnnie Louise Wilson Frye
Sweetwater - Age 87 of Sweetwater, formerly of Lenoir City, passed away on August 21, 2020 at her home. Johnnie attended New Providence Baptist Church. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother.
Johnnie was preceded in death by her husband, Curtis Lee Frye; father of her children, John Wilson; mother, Lucy Erwin; brothers: Thomas Proaps, Jr., Charles Ray Proaps and Melvin Proaps;
She is survived by her children: James Lynn Wilson (Kim) , Patricia Shepherd (Alen), Shannon Parsons (Les), Lily Maryanna Bryant (Carl), Margaret Deanna Johnson (Michael); 13 grandchildren: Rebecca Kinsler, Vanessa McMahan, Katie Long, Daniel Allen Shepherd, Jessica Fachman, Tyler Frye, Wilson Evans, Jonathan Frye, Christopher Wilson, Courtney Kerekes, David Johnson and the two she raised, Jaclyn Wilson and Shawn Wilson; 17 great-grandchildren; sisters: Vera Morgan, Evelyn Liles and Nola Yates; many nieces and nephews; special caregiver her daughter, Margaret Johnson. A special thank you to UT Hospice and Nurse Jody Ammons for the care and support.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Monday, August 24th at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services will follow at 7 pm with Rev. Mark Caldwell and Rev. Johnny Walker officiating. Family and friends will gather at the funeral home at 10:30 am on Tuesday, August 25th for a procession to Lakeview Cemetery for 11 am graveside services. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street in Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. clickfuneralhome.com