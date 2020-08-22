1/1
Johnnie Louise Wilson Frye
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Johnnie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Johnnie Louise Wilson Frye

Sweetwater - Age 87 of Sweetwater, formerly of Lenoir City, passed away on August 21, 2020 at her home. Johnnie attended New Providence Baptist Church. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother.

Johnnie was preceded in death by her husband, Curtis Lee Frye; father of her children, John Wilson; mother, Lucy Erwin; brothers: Thomas Proaps, Jr., Charles Ray Proaps and Melvin Proaps;

She is survived by her children: James Lynn Wilson (Kim) , Patricia Shepherd (Alen), Shannon Parsons (Les), Lily Maryanna Bryant (Carl), Margaret Deanna Johnson (Michael); 13 grandchildren: Rebecca Kinsler, Vanessa McMahan, Katie Long, Daniel Allen Shepherd, Jessica Fachman, Tyler Frye, Wilson Evans, Jonathan Frye, Christopher Wilson, Courtney Kerekes, David Johnson and the two she raised, Jaclyn Wilson and Shawn Wilson; 17 great-grandchildren; sisters: Vera Morgan, Evelyn Liles and Nola Yates; many nieces and nephews; special caregiver her daughter, Margaret Johnson. A special thank you to UT Hospice and Nurse Jody Ammons for the care and support.

The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Monday, August 24th at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services will follow at 7 pm with Rev. Mark Caldwell and Rev. Johnny Walker officiating. Family and friends will gather at the funeral home at 10:30 am on Tuesday, August 25th for a procession to Lakeview Cemetery for 11 am graveside services. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street in Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. clickfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
24
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Click Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
24
Funeral service
07:00 PM
Click Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
25
Funeral
10:30 AM
Click Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
25
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Lakeview Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
(865) 986-8013
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Click Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved