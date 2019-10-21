Services
Kyker Funeral Homes
350 West Race Street
Kingston, TN 37763
(865) 376-6531
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Kyker Funeral Homes
350 West Race Street
Kingston, TN 37763
Funeral
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
7:00 PM
Kyker Funeral Homes
350 West Race Street
Kingston, TN 37763
Burial
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Chestua United Methodist Church Cemetery
Madisonville, TN
Johnnie Lucile Rains Obituary
Johnnie Lucile Rains

Kingston - Johnnie L. Rains age 95 of Kingston, TN went home to be with the Lord peacefully Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Jamestowne Assisted Living in Kingston. She was born in Madisonville, TN but lived in Kingston, TN. Johnnie was a retired nurse and a member of the First Baptist Church in Kingston.

Johnnie was preceded in death by her husband, George H. Rains; parents, John H. Rogers and Lucile Ann Rogers; brothers; Ralph, Reed, Ross, and Roy Rogers; sisters, Elizabeth Galloway and Beulah Joines. Survivors include, children; Jerry Rains (Sharon) and Michael Rains (Wanda) all of Kingston, TN, Susan Bradley (Ed) of Hendersonville, TN; grandchildren; John Rains (Stephanie), Timothy Rains (April), Wendy McNew (David) and Melissa Rains all of Kingston, TN, Sarah Sloan (Nathan) of Louisville, KY, Michael Bradley (Marcie) of Chattanooga, TN, Kevin Bradley (Jenny) of Nashville, TN and Allen Bradley of Hendersonville, TN and 9 great grandchildren. Brother, Ray Rogers (Mary Ruth) of Madisonville, TN. Funeral 7:00 pm Thursday, October 24, 2019 in the Kyker Chapel with Reverend Nathan Sloan and Reverend Danny Thomas officiating. Burial 11:00 am Friday, October 25, 2019 at Chestua United Methodist Church Cemetery in Madisonville, TN. The family will receive friends 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm Thursday at the Kyker Funeral Home in Kingston.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2019
