Johnnie Mae Fritts
Lenoir City, TN
Johnnie Mae Fritts, age 74 of Lenoir City, passed away April 10, 2019. Johnnie was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was an owner and operator of West Hills Market and Bob's Market and Deli in Lenoir City. Johnnie was also a former employee of Walmart in Lenoir City. She was preceded in death by her parents, Samuel McNabb and Inez McNabb. Survived by her husband of 56 years, Bobby Fritts; children, Bobby Joe Fritts Jr. (Vicki), William "Billy" Nathaniel Fritts; grandchildren: Eric Thorne Fritts (Jessica), Joshua Nathaniel Fritts, Shayla Renea Fritts; brothers, James McNabb (Nellie), Sam McNabb and wife, Kathleen "Tootie" along with many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 14th at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services will follow at 4 p.m. in the Click Funeral Home Chapel. Family and friends will gather at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home and proceed to Loudon Co. Memorial Gardens for 2 p.m. graveside services. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the funeral home to help with expenses. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 12, 2019