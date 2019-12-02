|
|
Johnnie Mae Gibson Webb
Knoxville - Johnnie Mae Gibson Webb, age 85 of Knoxville, went to Heaven on Saturday, November 30, 2019. She loved her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ first. She always put others ahead of herself. She took care of children in the Valley Grove Baptist Church nursery for over 50 years.
She is now reunited with her parents: Chet and Iva Gibson, brothers: Bill, Kenneth, and Carl Gibson and an infant sister as well as many extended family members.
She leaves to cherish her memories her Loving Husband of 67 years: Bobby Webb; Daughter: Cheryl Ellis; Devoted Son-in-law: Mike Ellis; Granddaughters and their husbands: Rachel and Stephen Ballard, Amanda and Zack Roach; Great Grandchildren: Ethan and Jovie Ballard, Baylee and Millie Roach; Brothers: Elbert and Albert Gibson; Sisters: Mary Ellen Thomas, Charlotte Chambers, Brenda Houston, and Margaret White; and a host of in-laws, nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will meet 1 PM Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Valley Grove Cemetery for graveside service and interment. Arrangements by Atchley Funeral Home, 122 Peacock Court, Seymour, TN. (865/577-2807) Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019