Johnnie Mae Patterson
It is with great sadness that the family announce the passing of Johnnie Mae Patterson on Friday, May 1, 2020 at the age of 79 years in Knoxville, Tennessee. She was born on July 29, 1940. She was predeceased by her parents, John and Emma Patterson; Uncle and Aunt Reverend Oscar and Irene Kelly and Aunt Dorothy Wright.
She will be lovingly remembered by her five children: Willia Sue Dickerson-Tubman, Brenda King, Marcia Johnson, Nannette Johnson-Corley, Cecil (CJ) McMillan, Jr. and 18 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild. And one sister Frances Irene Brice, nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends. Ms. Patterson will lie-in-state on Friday, May 8, 2020, in the Unity Mortuary Chapel from 11 AM to 6 PM. The family will receive friends on Saturday, May 9, 2020 from 11 AM to 12 PM with a private service to follow at the Unity Mortuary Chapel. There will be a private graveside immediately following at New Gray Cemetery. We will remain in compliance with the Governor's Executive Order (COVID-19). Arrangements with integrity by Unity Mortuary.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 6 to May 7, 2020