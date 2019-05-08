Resources
Knoxville, TN

Johnnie Mae Reed, age 77, of Knoxville, TN, passed away peacefully on May 5, 2019.

Most knew her as Mamaw and her family and precious great-grandkids were her whole world.

She is preceded in death by husband, James F. Reed;

daughter, who passed at birth, son, Mark F. Reed; and long time best friend, Carol Hackworth.

She is survived by sister, Lynn Childress; daughters, Angie (Tommy) Perkins and Christie (Ted) Winebrenner; also her

special daughter-in-law, Patricia Reed; granddaughter and

caregiver Kayla (Charles) Weaver, granddaughter, Ashley (Brandon) Hill; grandson, Coury (Charlee) Fleeman;

great-granddaughters, Allie and Emily Grace and Brooklyn and Brayley; nieces, Tammy Childress and Brittney (Anthony) Estrada; also many step grandchildren.

A very special thanks to all the amazing staff at UT Medical Center.

Receiving of friends will be held at Stoney Point Baptist Church on Thursday, May 9 from 5-7pm, with service to follow.

Officiating the service will be Rev. Arthur Pedigo and Rev. Leeberry Breeden.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on May 8, 2019
