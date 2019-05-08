|
|
Johnnie Mae Reed
Knoxville, TN
Johnnie Mae Reed, age 77, of Knoxville, TN, passed away peacefully on May 5, 2019.
Most knew her as Mamaw and her family and precious great-grandkids were her whole world.
She is preceded in death by husband, James F. Reed;
daughter, who passed at birth, son, Mark F. Reed; and long time best friend, Carol Hackworth.
She is survived by sister, Lynn Childress; daughters, Angie (Tommy) Perkins and Christie (Ted) Winebrenner; also her
special daughter-in-law, Patricia Reed; granddaughter and
caregiver Kayla (Charles) Weaver, granddaughter, Ashley (Brandon) Hill; grandson, Coury (Charlee) Fleeman;
great-granddaughters, Allie and Emily Grace and Brooklyn and Brayley; nieces, Tammy Childress and Brittney (Anthony) Estrada; also many step grandchildren.
A very special thanks to all the amazing staff at UT Medical Center.
Receiving of friends will be held at Stoney Point Baptist Church on Thursday, May 9 from 5-7pm, with service to follow.
Officiating the service will be Rev. Arthur Pedigo and Rev. Leeberry Breeden.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on May 8, 2019