Johnnie Marlene Pressley/Underwood
1957 - 2020
Johnnie Marlene Pressley/Underwood

Knoxville - Johnnie Marlene Pressley/Underwood age 63, of Knoxville, TN passed away on Wednesday July 29th, 2020.

Born on June 14th, 1957 to Patsy Busic and John Underwood. She was an accomplished mother, daughter, sister, and homemaker. She loved GOD and everything that had to do with him. She loved to cook, sing, and spend time with her loved ones. She was an outdoors person and loved meeting new people. She brought sunshine, hope, faith, and balance to all who crossed her path. Being missed is an understatement to those who knew her and was blessed to be loved by her. She will be missed by all.

She is survived by her daughters, Angel H., Jessica G., Brandi S., Tosha H., and Shauna T. Her sisters, Glenda R., Sheila M., Anna V., and Karen U. Her brothers, Michael U., Rodney U., Edward U., Alex U., and Dan M. 13 grand children, 2 great grand children, cousins, neices, nephews, aunts, as well as many friends that she called family.

Proceeded in death by her parents, brother John U., uncles, aunts, and cousins

A friends and family service will be held on August 8th at Rose's Mortuary followed by a celebration of life. Contact family for more details.




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jul. 31 to Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Service
Rose's Mortuary
AUG
8
Celebration of Life
