|
|
Johnnie Thornhill
Mascot - Johnnie Marie Thornhill, age 86, went to be with Jesus on March 23, 2020. She was born on April 15, 1993. Her faith was evident in her daily walk as she always trusted in the Lord's plan. Johnnie (Nanny) is remembered for the love and encouragement that she demonstrated to her family and friends. She was known by many for her hospitality, cooking and baking expertise, and love of arts and crafts. She was a member of the Church of God Union Assembly in Mascot, She is preceded in death by her parents, John and Maggie Grove; husband, Lester Thornhill; son, Eugene Thornhill; daughter, Donna Thornhill Gann. Johnnie is survived by her granddaughters, Richelle Gann (Scotty), Tonya Thornhill, and Nicole Troutt (Dustin); daughter-in-law, Kathy Thornhill; great grandchildren, Baylee Paris, Brett and Kali King, Hunter, Cannon, Hadley KylaMae and Myah Troutt; sister, Shirley McNair; special niece, Gail McBee; many nieces, nephews, friends and neighbors who loved her. "He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying nor pain anymore for the former things have passed away." Revelation 21:4. Private graveside services will be held by the family at a time when it is permissible with local authorities due to Covid-19. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to , or East TN Children's Hospital. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, Knoxville, TN 37924, 865-523-4999, www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020