Johnny A Davis
Kodak - Johnny A Davis, age 82 of Kodak, passed away on Tuesday, May 28, 2019.
John was a loving father and devoted husband. He loved playing golf and cheering for his favorite baseball team, the Atlanta Braves.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 45 years, J. Brenda Davis; parents, Carl and Hazel Davis; his brothers, Omer Davis and Bob Davis; and his brother-in-law, Luna Stokes.
John was survived by daughters, Christina (Bryan) Roach and Johnica (Robert) Grover; a sister, Joyce Stokes, a grandson, Kaleb Grover, and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be held, Sunday, June 9, 2019, 3:00 pm at French Broad Valley Baptist Church in Kodak with Rev. Charlie Harkleroad officiating. The family will receive friends Sunday from 1:00 to 3:00 pm prior to services at the church. Burial will follow at Underwood Cemetery.
Arrangements by Farrar Funeral Home in Dandridge, TN (865) 397-2711
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 6, 2019
