Knoxville - Johnny Wayne "Dub" Atchley, age 78 of Knoxville, passed away on October 29, 2019. He retired from Atchley's Paint and Body Shop. Dub enjoyed fishing and treasured his "fur babies" dogs. Preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Viola Atchley; sons, Billy Atchley and Mark Raby.; 3 brothers. Survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Mary Atchley; sons, Johnny Raby and Teddy (Patti) Atchley; daughters, Debbie (Donnie) Edmonds, Jackie (Charles) Ford, Mary Anne (Bobby) Dixon;1 brother; 5 sisters; 12 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; 2 great, great grandchildren; many beloved nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Friday, November 1st, from 6-8 PM at Berry Highland South Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow with Pastor Bob Zavattieri officiating. Graveside service will be held Saturday, November 2nd, at 3 PM at Berry Highland South. Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at www.berryhighlandsouth.com.

Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019
