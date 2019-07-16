|
|
Johnny Bounds
Knoxville - Johnny B. Bounds - age 77 of Knoxville passed away Sunday, July 14, 2019. The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 PM Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at Bridges Funeral Home followed by the funeral service at 7:00 PM. Family and friends will meet 10:45 AM on Thursday at Union Cemetery in Strawberry Plains for an 11:00 AM interment. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 16, 2019