Johnny E. Jones
Knoxville - Johnny E. Jones, age 81, of Halls formerly of the Gibbs community, passed away peacefully at his home 3:00pm Wednesday, August 5, 2020, surrounded by his family. He attended Graveston Baptist Church and faithfully read his bible daily. He was a 1957 graduate of Gibbs High School. He was the owner of Jones Refrigeration for many years. He was an avid Kentucky Wild Cat Basketball fan. Preceded in death by parents, Luella and Edmond Jones and brother Dr. Edward Branson. Survived by wife Jo Ann (Oaks) Jones, son and daughter-in-law Eddie and Lisa Jones, grandson, who was his pride and joy, Clint Jones, great-granddaughter Josey Jones, whom he loved dearly, sisters Dr. Margaret Hines Laning (Ralph Ferraro) and Mildred Wright, several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00pm Saturday, August 8, 2020, at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel followed by a 7:00pm service, Rev. Sean Watson and Rev. Joey Walker officiating. Family and friends will meet at 12:15pm Sunday, August 9, 2020, at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel and proceed to Graveston Baptist Church Cemetery for a 1:00pm interment. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 6 to Aug. 8, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
(865) 922-9195
