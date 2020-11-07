Johnny Edward Banks
Knoxville - Johnny Edward Banks age 89, of Knoxville, passed away Friday November 6, 2020. He was a member of Emerald Avenue United Methodist Church. He proudly served in the United States Navy where he was stationed in Hawaii. After his time in the service he was the General Manager of Rice Oldsmobile-Buick, later going on to become the owner of John Banks Buick until he retired. He was a member of the Burlington Masonic Lodge, the Scottish Rite and Kerbela Temple in Knoxville, and a member of the Jesters. He was preceded in death by his loving wife Carrye Wright Banks, son John Banks, Jr. parents Charles R. Banks, Sr. and Laura Beatrice Banks, brothers: Charles Banks, Jr., Ronald Ray Banks, William R. (Bill) Banks; and sisters Mildred Banks and Allene Shipley. He is survived by granddaughter Jennifer Banks Whitsell, great-grandchildren Brooklyn Marie, Caleb Edward and Joseph Conner Whitsell; many nieces and nephews, and very special friend of 60 plus years A.B. Coleman. The Banks family and Teresa Jones wishes to thank the staff at Morning Point Westland Drive and Dr. Douglas Leahy MD for all the compassionate care given to him during the last years of his life. The family will receive friends Monday November 9, 2020 from 11:00 am - 2:00 pm at ROSE MORTUARY BROADWAY CHAPEL. Following the visitation a private graveside service will be held officiated by Rev. Robert Bean and Rev. Dennis Loy. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Emerald Youth Foundation 1014 Heiskell Avenue Knoxville, TN 37921. An online obituary may be viewed and condolences extended at www.rosemortuary.com
