Johnny Epps Jr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Johnny's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Johnny Epps, Jr., was born in Spartanburg County, South Carolina, May 18, 1933.

He departed from us, June 15, 2020.

Johnny was married to Ajamah for 31 years. He was retired from the US Navy after 25 years of service, where he was a navy recruiter. He also served on several naval ships. Johnny loved traveling with his wife. He also loved his music and garden, and any outdoor time he got to spend with his grandchildren.

Preceded in death by: father, Johnnie Epps Sr.; mother, Sarah Epps; sister, Mildred Dendy; brother, Mack Epps.

Survived by: wife, Ajamah Vance Epps; son, J.T. Hudson; daughter-in-law, Melissa Hudson; grandchildren, Trey, Cierra, Tyrus Hudson; close cousins: Carolyn Williams, New York, Grace Pritchard, New Jersey, Lois Johnson, Ohio; a host of nieces and nephews: from South Carolina, New York , Michigan, and Florida; special friend, Daniel Campbell.

Body may be viewed at Jarnigan's, Saturday, June 20, 2020, 11:00 -8:00 p.m.

Family will receive friends, 2:00-2:30 p.m., Sunday, June 21, 2020 at Jarnigan's Chapel; funeral service, 2:30 p.m.

Arrangements by JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY, www.jarnigansmortuary.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 17 to Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jarnigan & Son Mortuary
2823 Martin Luther King Jr Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37914
865-524-5575
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved