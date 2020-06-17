Johnny Epps, Jr., was born in Spartanburg County, South Carolina, May 18, 1933.
He departed from us, June 15, 2020.
Johnny was married to Ajamah for 31 years. He was retired from the US Navy after 25 years of service, where he was a navy recruiter. He also served on several naval ships. Johnny loved traveling with his wife. He also loved his music and garden, and any outdoor time he got to spend with his grandchildren.
Preceded in death by: father, Johnnie Epps Sr.; mother, Sarah Epps; sister, Mildred Dendy; brother, Mack Epps.
Survived by: wife, Ajamah Vance Epps; son, J.T. Hudson; daughter-in-law, Melissa Hudson; grandchildren, Trey, Cierra, Tyrus Hudson; close cousins: Carolyn Williams, New York, Grace Pritchard, New Jersey, Lois Johnson, Ohio; a host of nieces and nephews: from South Carolina, New York , Michigan, and Florida; special friend, Daniel Campbell.
Body may be viewed at Jarnigan's, Saturday, June 20, 2020, 11:00 -8:00 p.m.
Family will receive friends, 2:00-2:30 p.m., Sunday, June 21, 2020 at Jarnigan's Chapel; funeral service, 2:30 p.m.
Arrangements by JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY, www.jarnigansmortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 17 to Jun. 19, 2020.