Johnny Franklin Arnwine
Corryton - Johnny Franklin Arnwine, age 77 of Corryton moved to his Heavenly home on December 2, 2020. He accepted Christ at an early age and was a longtime member of Clear Springs Baptist Church, while there he served as a deacon, trustee, Sunday School director and building committee chairman for many projects. He spent his career in the electrical industry. He was preceded in death by his parents Clea and Udeyne Arnwine; wife Earlene Shelton Arnwine and sister, Frances Cutshaw. Survivors include his son Jason (Debbie) Arnwine; grandsons: Matthew and Joshua; sisters: Cynthia Cassady and Jane Standifer; brothers: Jerry, Tim and Clea "Jr." Arnwine, along with several nieces and nephews. There will be a call of convenience on Saturday, December 5, 2020 from 9 am until 1 pm at Mynatt Funeral Home, Fountain City chapel. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Clear Springs Baptist Church Building Fund, 7350 Tazewell Pike, Corryton, Tennessee 37721. Condolences for the family may be sent to www.mynattfh.com






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Calling hours
09:00 - 01:00 PM
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Fountain City Chapel
