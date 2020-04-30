|
|
Johnny Lee Jeffers
Knoxville - Johnny Lee Jeffers, age 75, of Knoxville passed away Wednesday evening, April 29, 2020 at his home.
Johnny was a minister of the Church of God United Assembly. He was an employee of Pryse Construction for over 30 years. He was an avid hunter and fisherman.
Johnny is preceded in death by his son, Tracy Lee Jeffers; parents, William Andrew (Bill) Jeffers, Jenny Collins Jeffers and Cressia Tunnel Jeffers; sisters, Hilda and Dolly; brothers, George and Dale.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Martha Jeffers; daughter, Beth (Randy) Moffitt; son, Andy (Melanie) Jeffers; daughter-in-law, Wendy Jeffers; grandchildren, Amber, Haley, Josh, Brandy, Madelyn, Ashley, Jeremy, and Kayla; great grandchildren, Braden Lee, Alexis Michelle, Skylar Jade, Kinslee Raine, and Gideon Sebastian, Colten Alexander; sisters, Billie Carter of Greeneville, Janice (Lynn) Rutherford of Dandridge, Sylvia (Ricky) Cain of New Market brothers, Howard (Deborah) Jeffers of Strawberry Plains, Jimmy (Deborah) Jeffers of Jefferson City; several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday at the Click Funeral Home Farragut Chapel.
Family and friends will gather for graveside services at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday at Mt. Hope Methodist Church Cemetery, 1360 Mt. Hope Road, Mohawk, TN, with Rev. Frank Sellers officiating.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020