Johnny Lynn Newcomb
Rockford - Johnny Lynn Newcomb, 48 of Rockford, departed this world on May 24, 2020 to meet his maker and savior. There will be an outdoor gathering to remember Johnny on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 from 5:00 until 7:00 PM at Smithview Pavilion, 601 Smithview Drive, Maryville, TN 37803. There will be a video tribute of Johnny's life and a guest book to sign with a brief service to follow at 7:00 PM. Due to social distancing guidelines, there will be no receiving line. Masks are strongly recommended. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com
