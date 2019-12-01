|
Johnny Mac
Hardin - Johnny Mac Hardin, age 73 of Sevierville, passed away Saturday, November 30, 2019.
He was a deacon of New Era Baptist Church, and was retired from Sevier County Electric System after 40 years of service. Johnny was a veteran of the Tennessee National Guard.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Nellie Hardin, grandson, Keegan Hardin, mother-in-law and father-in-law, Eula and Sam Matthews, brother-in-law, Bud Banks, and nephew, Jamie Banks.
Survivors:
Loving Wife: Sue Matthews Hardin;
Son: Tony Hardin (Winter), Timmy Hardin (Melissa) (Ashton, Victor, Ethan, Tara, and Ryder) and Tracy Hardin (Heather);
Grandchildren: Bryson, Dylan, Mariah, Elijah, Gabriel, Benjamin, Nathan, Burke, Branton, Bella, Kailey, and Elijah;
Sister: Mary Anne Banks;
Several nieces, nephews, and in-laws.
The family wishes to express their special thanks to Amedisys Hospice of Maryville and all of their caretakers
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to New Era Baptist Church, P.O. Box 6196, Sevierville, TN 37864, Amedisys Hospice, 504 W. Broadway, Maryville, TN 37801, or Alzheimer's Tennessee, 5801 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919
The family will receive friends 4-6:45 PM Wednesday with funeral service following at 7 PM in the West Chapel of Atchley Funeral Home with Rev. Dwayne White officiating. Interment 11 AM Thursday in Shiloh Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2019