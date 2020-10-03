Johnny O. BakerMaynardville - Johnny Oscar Baker (Poppy)-age 83 of Maynardville was born January 20, 1937 passed away peacefully Friday, October 2, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family following a brief battle with cancer. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Virginia Baker; father, Wilfred Baker; mother, Eva Strader Baker; brothers, Wayne Lee and Howard (Wimpy) Baker; sister, Betty Jean Williams; daughter, Sandy Morris; grandson, Bradley Wheat and son Charles Rutherford.Survived by sisters, Leora Searce and Vickie Soloman; brother, Jessie (Tammy) Baker; sons; Tim (Velda) Baker; John (Janie) Baker; Chris Baker, Terry Baker, Frankie Baker (Joan); Rick (Lisa) Baker; Tommy Rutherford and Richard Rutherford; daughters; Linda (Eddie) Cole; Debbie Beeler (Randy); Tammy (Jesse) Munsey and Michelle Rutherford. Many nieces, nephews, cousins, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.The family will receive friends 5-8 p.m. Monday, October 5, 2020 with funeral service to follow at 8 p.m. Monday, Cooke-Campbell Mortuary Chapel, Rev. Tommy Frye officiating with music by The Beason Family. Family and friends will meet at the funeral home by 10:15 a.m. Tuesday, October 6, 2020 to proceed to Miller Cemetery, Maynardville for graveside service at 11 a.m. Pallbearers: Kevin Merritt, Travis Beeler, Rick Baker, Tim Baker, Josh Buckner, Adam Bailey. Arrangements by Cooke-Campbell Mortuary, Maynardville.