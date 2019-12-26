|
|
Johnny R. McFall
Knoxville - Johnny R. McFall, age 81 of Knoxville, TN passed away December 24, 2019 at Select Specialty Hospital following a lingering illness. Johnny was a retired electrician and antique dealer. He was of the Baptist faith. Johnny was the son of the late Grover McFall and Lena Mullins McFall of Clintwood, VA. Survived by his wife of over 31 years, Carolyn S. McFall; daughters, Joan Bradley and partner (Sherry Breeden) and daughter,Tamara Gary; sons, Johnny McFall, II (Ray) and wife Melissa, Michael Lawson, Billy Ipock (B.J.) and wife Michelle; grandchildren, David Howard, Tommy Franks, Teddy Bradley, Tina McFall, Nikki McFall, Johnny McFall, III (R.J.), Logan Ipock and April Ipock; great-grandchildren, Ricky, Allanna, Hayley, Trey, Elizabeth, Emma, Dylan, and Tommy; brothers, Roscoe Phipps, Timothy McFall (Donna), and Michael McFall; sisters, Charlene Mullins (Roy), Judy Stanley and Betty McFall (B.J.). Preceded in death by brothers, Clifford , Ben, Paul, and Wayne McFall; sister, Jean Luttrell. He also has many nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends who will miss him dearly. In addition, special friend and sister-in-law, Willa Mae Smith of Middlesboro, KY, special friend, Johnny Fairfax of Lignum, VA. Visitation will be held at Weaver Funeral Home on Sunday from 2:00-4:00 pm. Family and friends will meet at 10:45 am on Monday at Greenwood Cemetery for an 11:00 am interment. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Johnny's memory to The Mission of Hope, P.O. Box 51824, Knoxville, TN 37950. www.weaverfuneralservices.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019