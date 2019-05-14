|
|
Johnny Ray King Sr.
Knoxville, TN
Johnny Ray King Sr., 71 of Knoxville passed away Friday, May 10, 2019. Johnny brightened everyone's day and was loved by everyone who knew him. He was the hardest working and most dependable man; he took care of everything for everyone. He was stubborn as the day was long. Preceded in death by parents John C. King & Vernon Pauline Dotson King and Brother Clifton King. Survived by children Jonya (Bryan) Coffey, Bubby, Jessica (Bobby) McClain and Shane Sealy; several brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, 13 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Very special nephew Jason Shane Hubbs "Big J". Family will receive friends Wednesday, May 15, 2019 from 6:00pm-8:00pm at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City. Friends and family will meet at 10:45am Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Bookwalter Cemetery for an 11:00am interment, officiated by Rev. James Duncan. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com.
