Johnny Ray Muncey



Johnny Ray Muncey, 61, passed away September 20, 2020, from complications of the Covid-19 virus. Waiting to welcome him home are his grandparents, his father M.T. "po boy" Muncey and his son Johnny. Mourning his passing is his mother Viola "tootsie" Wilhite, his brother Roy Muncey and his daughters Tabitha Norman and Rebecca Muncey, his grandchildren Darien, Devin and Anthony Norman, Chelsea Cole and Victoria Castro, and Levi Brewster. His companion and love Kathy Herd. Many aunts, uncles and cousins. Many lifelong friends. Johnny was previous owner of Muncey Lawn Supply and Mulch Yard in Halls. Johnny was a 10- year survivor of a heart transplant and a true miracle. We have lost a friend, a son and a father. Heaven has gained.



Per Johnny's request, he will be cremated. A memorial service will be held sometime in the future.









